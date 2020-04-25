The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order, effective immediately, for four properties along Hawks Creek due to flooding.

Due to immediate danger to life safety members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

The evacuation route is to head south on Horsefly ROAD.

The Cariboo Regional District is asking those residents to leave the area immediately, take critical items, do not use more vehicles than you have to, do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service and to register with Emergency Support Services.