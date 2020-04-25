The Cariboo Regional District is strongly advising ranchers and farmers to prepare for flooding and anticipate potential impacts to their property and livestock due to ongoing flooding across the region.

Recommendations include moving all livestock to high ground before flooding impacts low-lying areas.

Ensure sufficient feed will be accessible in safe locations for at least 3-days.

Survey any water crossings on private property such as bridges or culverts to assess the risk of crossings being damaged or washed away.

Take precautions and determine alternate routes if water crossings are lost or become structurally unsafe.

The regional district has sand and sandbags available for free at all regional volunteer fire halls and at the Cariboo Regional District facility 1180 North Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake.

Residents are urged to register for the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Notification System that can be found on their website.

If you are experiencing flooding issues you can contact the CRD’S public information line 1-866-759-4977 between 8 am and 6 pm.

After hours call you can call the Provincial Emergency Reporting line 1-800-663-3456.