Two people are dead following a head-on collision in the South Cariboo region.

Clinton RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services were called to a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Cunning ham Road in 70 Mile House just after two o’clock Thursday (Apr 23) afternoon.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier, a 70 Mile House man, was discovered to be deceased at the scene.

Despite the efforts of Health Services personnel, the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlanderer, a Tumbler Ridge man, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Names have not been released.

The Highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.