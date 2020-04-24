A 7-day State of Local Emergency was declared this (Friday) afternoon by the City of Williams Lake.

An evacuation order has been issued effective immediately for 11 properties on Frizzi Road and the River Valley Trail.

Occupants of those properties are required to leave immediately and access to the River Valley Trail has been closed until further notice.

Due to high stream flows, unstable slopes, road washouts, and possible impacts to City infrastructure, it is considered unsafe to be in the area at this time.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for the Green Acres Mobile Home Park.

The 86 homes are not under imminent threat but residents are advised to prepare for the possibility of having to leave at a moment’s notice.

Emergency crews continue to assess the situation and extent of damages and will provide further updates as they arise