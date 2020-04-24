Update (251)

There is now single lane alternating traffic Highway 97 4.82 kilometres south of Mcleese Lake.

Drive BC reports motorists to expect delays

Original story

Highway 97 4.82 kilometres south of Mcleese Lake is closed due to a washout.

Detours are available for commercial vehicles and that’s via Highway 16 and Highway 5.

Light passenger vehicles can detour using via Robinson Road.

Drive BC reports that assessment is in progress