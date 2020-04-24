Several volunteers from teachers to Administrators in School District 27 are helping students and families in need.

Food Deliveries for Students is a program that was developed 3 weeks ago by the Principal of Marie Sharp Elementary in Williams Lake Calvin Dubray.

Using the money allotted for this school year from the Breakfast Club of Canada, and a COVID-19 emergency response grant, Dubray started a delivery service out of Peter Skenne Ogden in 100 Mile House and the Columneetza Campus in Williams Lake.

“We’ve been delivering about 230 packages across the District”, Dubray said, “and that’s about 450 students we’re talking about and the list, unfortunately, keeps growing every day the further we get into this”.

Dubray said he has a lot of help keeping up with the demand.

“We have educational assistants, support staff, First Nations support workers and liaisons that are helping to do the shopping putting the packages together here and then we have bus drivers who are delivering right out to the door, they’re doing a knock and drop, and that’s been really well received by families. Lots of smiles, lots of thank yous, even some tears here and there”.

Dubray said things are going really well in the South Cariboo and when they first started, Freshco donated a thousand worth of gift cards to support the cause when they found what they were doing and the grocery stores have been really good and helping them where they need help giving them discounts to help stretch their funding, it’s been a good team effort and he’s really proud of the community for stepping up during these times.

Dubray is very thankful for all the support they’re getting from various groups and said that Day Break Rotary of Williams Lake is delivering Starfish Packs to them to be delivered to keep that program going as well.