A moment of silence for the 22 lives that were lost this past weekend in Nova Scotia, including Constable Heidi Stevenson, was held earlier this morning in Williams Lake.

Several Officers from the Williams Lake RCMP marched in separate rows of five to the flag pole in front of the detachment to lay a flower, salute and observe a minute of silence.

“Many of our officers wanted to pay tribute on this day at 10 am”, Inspector Jeff Pelly said, “to pay a special tribute to Constable Heidi Stevenson and her ultimate sacrifice in protecting Canadian lives”.

Pelly added “There was a protocol in place about a moment of silence for this morning at 10 and we implemented a process here to pay our own personal respects. Many officers, off and on duty, our staff and all our employees along with some of our law enforcement partners, there has been an outpouring of support and condolences from the community given our fellow colleague who has fallen”.

The Williams Lake RCMP has received many calls, letters and cards, even flowers that were placed at the flag pole from residents paying their respects.