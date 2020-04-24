Kathy Somerville, Manager at the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce, says that was the result of a survey done by the BC Chamber…

“As the COVID-19 crisis deepens. Only four of out ten will be able to survive three months without customers and business coming through their doors. The businesses’ top operating costs are wages, tax and rent followed by goods and supplies.”

Somerville says 58 percent of businesses are spending ten percent or more on rent, while 42 percent are spending twenty percent or more.

And she says not all businesses qualify for help…

“Half of our businesses believe the government programs will be helpful, but 38 percent say it will not be helpful primarily because they do not apply.”

Somerville says more support is needed and how government responds in the next few weeks is going to be a game changer.

Somerville says Quesnel does have a business support hotline…

“It is Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4pm. We are also using the event page at the Visitor Centre, because there are no events, to advertise for businesses that are open.”

The Business Support Hotline number is 1-888-241-7714.

Somerville encourages everyone to shop local to try and help businesses through the pandemic.