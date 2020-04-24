It took a lot of working parts to get the temporary road built for residents in the 150 Mile House Area.

Aaron Manella, Williams Lake Indian Band Administration Officer, said it was quite the collaboration that he was proud to be a part of.

“My colleague, the CAO of the Cariboo Regional District, John McLean, him and his EOC Director, Stuart Larson, came up with the idea of trying to create an access. The 150 Mile Ranch which is an operation that Williams Lake Indian Band Operates, with some opportunity to put up a temporary road across those hayfields and into the back of Chemo RV”.

Manella added that Dawson Road Maintenance was super quick in starting to build the road.

“A conversation started with me, MODI, the CRD, and Dawson on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday morning with the help of MH King Excavating, Dawson was set up and cars were being shuttled by lunchtime”.

150 Mile Chemo RV General Manager Kelly Carson explained their involvement and how they helped Dawson Road Maintenance build it.

“We were able to assist them in getting some access through our lot. They did put a culvert and some access into the back ranch behind us, utilizing an old road there, and we were able to open up some access so that the residents in behind us could get in and out of their homes”.

Carson said they do have access off the Highway through our main entrance and then they are piloting folks from our back lot, staging them in the back parked until the pilot car returns and then piloting them back and forth.

“It was really nice to be able to help out our neighbors and our community and we really appreciate the collaboration that made it all happen.” Carson said.