A third suspect, charged in connection with a homicide in the Williams Lake area, had his first court appearance on Thursday.

30-year old Jordell Sellars appeared by video.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on May 1st.

Sellars is facing one count each of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in the death of Branton Regner.

Williams Lake RCMP say Regnar was reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnston Bridge back on August 9th of last year.

His body was discovered in the Fraser River on August 27th.

23-year old Micheal Drynock and 26-year old Jayson Gilbert are also charged in connection with this case.