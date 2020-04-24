An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District for one property on Knickerbocker Road due to a landslide.

The CRD says the affected residents have already been tactically evacuated.

There is also an Evacuation Alert in place for two properties, one on Knickerbocker Road as well and the other on North Fraser Road.

The alert is also due to a landslide.

The CRD says an Evacuation Alert is issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required.

It says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.