Access to the River Valley Trail in Williams Lake is closed effective immediately until further notice.

It comes as high stream flows in Williams Creek have flooded and washed out a portion of the road.

Corporate Engagement Officer for the City of Williams Lake says due to unstable slopes, heavy equipment use and possible impacts to City infrastructure, it is considered unsafe to be in the area at this time.

City crews are assessing the situation.

The situation is currently impacting access to residents of Moore Mountain