Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 29 additional cases of Covid-19 in British Columbia, for a total of 1,824.

Two of these new cases are within Northern Health, for a total of 42, and there are three new cases in Interior Health for a total of 156.

Concentrated outbreaks continued to be an issue throughout the province, including a new outbreak at a poultry plant, and the growing number of cases in the Mission Correctional Facility.

There are 78 cases now associated with the mission correctional facility.

One new long term care outbreak has been identified – 347 total cases (217 residents and 130 staff) in Long term care.

103 people are currently hospitalized, while 44 remain in critical care.

4 additional deaths have been recorded and 94 people have now died from Covid-19 in British Columbia.

However, 1,092 people have fully recovered from the virus – a 59.8% recovery rate.

“As we expand our circles, we have to do that thoughtfully,” explained Dr. Henry.

She briefly touched on the importance of continuing to limit connections, even as restrictions are lifted in the future.

“This is not forever. This is for now, but ‘now’ might be months, it might even be a year,” Henry added.

Dr. Henry says there needs to be a manageable number of new cases, not zero new cases, to start opening up the economy.

Dr. Henry speaking about widening social circles. “If I am going back to work, I need to think about who my kids are going to have a play date with. It’s all complicated.”

The breakdown by health authority: