The City of Williams Lake has crews monitoring various locations in town and various creeks including Williams Lake.

Director of Municipal Services Gary Muraca said: “We’re seeing in the last 48-hours that Williams Lake has risen about two-and-a-half to three feet and there a few properties on the North lakeside concerned about their properties getting eroded away from the water levels, so we’re providing sand and sandbags to those property owners so that they can feel better and protect their properties”.

Muraca said they’ve been monitoring the creeks coming into the River Valley for a while, but for the lake itself, it was coming up slowly but then in the last 2, 3 days it’s really jumped up so we started seeing that it’s something that was more pressing and we started putting in a lot more resources into that including making the decision today (Thursday) to shut down the boat launches at Dutch Point as well as Scout Island.

Muraca added that some residents were concerned that the people who were out on their boat and the wake they were creating weren’t helping out the situation at all so we had to make that decision to shut them down.