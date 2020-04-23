Quesnel residents are being asked to stay away from the Baker Creek and Lewis Drive area this hour as a major power line is down.

Quesnel Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says they were called to the scene just after 11 o’clock.

Here, he describes what happened…

“Basically what we have is a large tree from the creek that just came down into the creek and took out three phase power, a major power line going across the creek, so we have BC Hydro, RCMP and City Crews on scene.”

Gauthier says the high water took the tree, roots and all, out of the ground.

BC Hydro Spokesperson Dave Mosure confirms that at least four poles are down.

He says power has been knocked out to 2,497 people.