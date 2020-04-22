Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020

The province announced 71 new cases of COVID-19 today.

That brings the total number of cases up to 1,795, although 1,079 have recovered.

There have been 153 positive tests in the Interior Health Region and 40 in Northern health.

That represents no change from the previous day.

Dr Bonnie Henry says we continue to experience new community outbreaks in BC and it’s very concerning to her…

“This tells us that we have more work to do to break the chains of transmission in our communities and to make sure that every individual, every business, every community, every family, does what we need to do to break these chains.”

Henry says we can’t afford to have any weaknesses in our firewall if we are going to be able to move ahead into our new normal.

The province also announced three more deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 90 since the pandemic began.

103 people are currently hospitalized, while 46 remain in critical care.