The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says there are currently more than twenty low-volume side roads in the Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House areas that are closed due to flooding.

It says alternate routes are available in most cases and that the ministry and its maintenance contractors are now using heavy equipment to repair the sites.

The ministry says all number highways in the Cariboo remain open and passable, although it says some delays may still be expected because of water on the roads.

With the exception of a flooded section in the Rainbow Lake area, 10 kilometres north of the community of Nazko, the ministry says all major connector routes also remain open and passable.

It says it is closely monitoring all high water levels in the region to ensure that all provincial roadways remain safe for travel.