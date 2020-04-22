With the rising of the San Jose River and Borland Creek, the Sugar Cane Reserve has had a number of escalating issues with flooding since yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Administration Officer, Aaron Mannella says with Borland Creek overlapping the banks, the bridge on Mission Road is currently compromised and it is expected that it could washout.

“Borland Creek runs right through the community of Sugar Cane and runs underneath Mission Road. There’s a bridge that has been there for a number of years and that bridge is currently compromised and it is expected that it could washout”, Mannela said, “Borland Creek is raging at such significant levels that it’s overlapped the banks and is threatening a home on one side and our water treatment facility on the other side”.

Mannella added “We’ve had absolutely tremendous support. Yesterday we had community members rallying, we had members of Ministry of Transportation, BC Conservation Service, BC Wildland Fire Fighters, the RCMP came by and we’ve had support from the Cariboo Regional District”.

Today (Wednesday) a Swift Water Crew is going to be doing some work with an excavator to try and smooth out some flow.

“Hopefully today (Wednesday) we’ll find some reprieve and save the most significant asset which is our water treatment facility,” Mannela said.