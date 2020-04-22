Quesnel Hydraulic Road is in rough shape once again.

The Ministry of Transportation says the road will be closed at kilometre 20.3 due to land stability issues, beginning last night, from 10 pm until 6 am every day until geotechnical engineers determine that it is safe to open full-time.

Emcon Services will investigate the site, prior to it re-opening every morning, and make any necessary repairs to ensure that the road is safe.

The Geotechnical investigation is planned between Nyland Lake Road and Dragon Lake Road.

The Ministry says a detour is available via the 2700 road and 500 Road.

It says the detour will be actively graded and patrolled, with additional gravel being added in some areas, to ensure the route is in good condition.

The Ministry says the detour will add approximately 30 minutes of travel time.