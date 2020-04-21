A new Corporate Engagement Officer has been hired by the City of Williams Lake.

Milo Macdonald, Chief Administrative Officer for the City said Kelly Sinoski has filled the position left by the former Corporate Engagement Officer who has moved to a different position within the City.

The Corporate Engagement Officer position helps to further enhance the City’s Economic Development Strategy through the focus on securing grants and funding to facilitate future economic development.

Sinoski will also be responsible for ensuring effective communication for the City and managing the City’s media platforms.

Sinoski has worked as a Communications, Media and Intergovernmental Relations Specialist for Metro Vancouver Regional District for the past four years and her prior work experience includes ten years as a reporter for the Vancouver Sun.

“It’s a very valuable unusual skill set and we feel very fortunate to have her aboard,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald added “ We have had the really good fortune in attracting top tier candidates for all of our recent hirings. It just seems to be a time when we have a good corporate reputation among local governments and we’ve been very successful in attracting some truly top-shelf talent”.

Sinoski’s position as the new Corporate Engagement Officer took effective yesterday (Monday)