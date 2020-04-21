(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry identified a COVID-19 outbreak at a Vancouver poultry processing plant, although she does not believe the products out of the plant pose any significant risk.

However, she warned the public to continue to cook chicken thoroughly and handle it carefully.

Dr. Henry confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, for a total of 1,724.

Province-wide 109 people are currently in hospital, while 51 remain in ICU.

One additional case has occurred within Northern Health, while there were no additional cases announced within Interior Health.

One more person has died, for a cumulative total of 87 individuals.

1,041 people have fully recovered from the virus.

One new case has developed out of the Mission Correctional Facility outbreak.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix said he is committed to allowing scheduled surgeries to continue but says it is dependent on virus trajectory.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows:

707 in Vancouver Health (+7)

715 in Fraser Health (+10)

109 in Island Health (+7)

153 interior (no change)

40 in Northern Health (+1)