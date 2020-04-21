The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it is monitoring the high water levels in the Cariboo to ensure that all provincial roads remain safe for travel.

The ministry, responding by e-mail, also noted that all numbered highways in the district remain open and passable, although there may be delays as there is water on the road in some areas.

With the exception of a flooded section in the Rainbow Lake area, 10 kilometres north of Nazko, the ministry says all major collector roads remain open and passable as well.

Finally, the ministry says there are multiple low volume side roads throughout the Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House area that are flooded over or washed out and are closed.

At this time, it says alternate routes are available.

Motorists are encouraged to contact their local road maintenance contractor if they run into any problems.