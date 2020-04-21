The Williams Lake Fire department responded to a couple of grass fires over a two hour period yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

Rob Warnock explains.

“We had two grass fire calls, one was to the Creek Valley just after 3 o’clock, we responded with 12 members and 3 apparatus to that one. And then last night at about 5:45 we had a call to the Glendale area where we had another fire and responded with 3 apparatus 16 firefighters”.

Warnock said they were on scene for about an hour at each of the fires and there was no damage as they were in grass and bush areas and at this time both are believed to be human-caused.

Warnock reminds the public that is starting to get drier out there and to please be very careful especially when discarding cigarettes.