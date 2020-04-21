Spring flooding has caused closures to a number of roads in the Cariboo region.

Drive BC is reporting Highway 59 Nazko Road is closed due to flooding 10 kilometres north of Nazko.

The Spokin Lake Road is closed due to a washout 10 kilometres from the the Horsefly road.

Highway 97 there is flooding at the Beaver Lake Road in Mcleese Lake but the highway is open to single lane alternating traffic at Mcleese Lake.

In the South Cariboo flooding between North Bonaparte Road and Kazoo Road has closed the Little Green Lake Road.

Highway 97 southbound flooding at Wutke Road 1 kilometre south of 100 Mile House.

There is also Flooding north of Quesnel near Dunkley Lumber.

Drive BC reports that assessments are in progress and estimated time of these roads opening is not avaialble.