A hero workout was held yesterday (Monday) afternoon on the track at Williams Lake Secondary School.

Over 20 officers and some of their family members came out to do an intense 23-minute workout salute for slain Nova Scotia Constable Heidi Stevenson.

Watch Commander Fraser Bjornson said “In conjunction with Total Ice, they put on cross-fit workouts over at the track. Part of these workouts we have Hero workouts so this one was dedicated to Constable Heidi Stevenson and based on her 23-years of service we did 23 repetitions of each exercise”.

Bjornson went on to explain what those six different exercises were that officers had to complete.

“23 air squats, 23 push-ups, 23 kettlebell swings, 23 jumping lunges, 23 sit-ups, and 23 box jumps. Then the officers completed as many rounds as possible in 23 minutes. It’s an intense workout and the difference on this one was everyone was in uniform, so the Police uniform includes our vest and gun belts with all of our tools in there”.

Bjornson said they got the message yesterday (Monday) morning at 9 to stop by for this workout later that afternoon and a lot of members did show up for it and braved the heat.