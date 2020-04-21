The Quesnel School District has begun it’s essential worker school care program.

Superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller says at this point they have targeted the families of those work at the hospital or medical facilities…

“We have begun to bring some of those children into the Baker School site, and we’re working in partnership with the Little Pioneers daycare, who they provide before school and after school care, and we’re doing school care in the middle of the day for some children ages five to eleven, who’s families are essential workers.”

Miller says two teachers are involved in this program along with one education assistant, although that could be increased if the need is there.

She says how many children varies…

“It fluctuates daily because of shift work, but at this time I think there are approximately 16 children.”

Miller says they will be reviewing the program to see if they can include other families of essential workers.