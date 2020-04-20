There is no current timeline for the work to be completed and Soda Creek-Macalister Road north of Williams Lake reopened.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the geotechnical assessment that was completed in early April determined there could be further upslope movement of the slide area.

However, preliminary results from their onsite geotechnical instrumentation indicates there’s been limited movement of the slide material since the original slide occurred.

Ministry staff will continue onsite weekly field monitoring for any movement and will be particularly observing the slide area during the spring freshet to determine if the Fraser River triggers any additional movement.

“As well, preliminary design engineering to support a future repair is also underway. Local access remains available through the area via Highway 97 with minor impacts to travel and no residents cut off.” the spokesperson said.

The Soda Creek-Macalister Road has been closed to all traffic following a road failure that occurred on Sunday, March 29th 2020.