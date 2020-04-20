Baker Creek and the Fraser River in Quesnel were on the rise over the weekend.

Sylvain Gauthier is the city’s Emergency Services Coordinator…

“With the oncoming warm weather we’ve had over the last two days and today, since Friday Baker Creek went up approximately .8 meters, so just a little bit over two feet, almost two and a half feet, and the Fraser has gone up just over a meter, so basically about three feet.”

Gauthier says they expect the water to rise some more today…

“With the warm weather today yes Baker Creek is probably going to go up a little bit more, sometime today and overnight, and with the cooler weather coming in tomorrow, basically the more seasonal 14 to 15, it should slow down the melt a little bit, so we’re probably going to see Baker Creek rise a couple of more inches by tomorrow, and then after that it should taper off.”

Gauthier says this is about the time of year when this normally happens.

Gauthier says they are now meeting a couple of times a week, especially in light of what is happening in Nazko and in the Central Cariboo where there is already some localized flooding.

Flooding has closed Highway 59 about 10 kilometers north of Nazko.