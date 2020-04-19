At least one RCMP officer is dead following a shooting spree in a community in rural Nova Scotia.

Reports say the suspected gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, is also dead with another police officer also wounded.

The 12-hour rampage took place in and around Portapique, about 40 kilometres west of Truro.

There are multiple victims, according to police, but they haven’t said how many people were injured or killed.

A press briefing from RCMP on the incident is scheduled for 5 p.m. EST.