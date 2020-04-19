Organizers were holding out hope that they could still hold a scaled down family festival at it’s normal time from July 16th through the 19th, but have now made the decision to pull the plug on this year’s event.

Janice McLean is President of the Billy Barker Days Society…

“The decision is very easy to make because it is the obvious one in that we in no way want to hinder the work to protect against the virus. We would in now way put the Festival before the safety of people.”

McLean says it still wasn’t an easy decision however…

“It is a very sad day for the Society as well as for those that look forward to the Festival for their enjoyment or as an important source of income. It is a step that we have to take for the good of all.”

McLean says the executive and members of the Quesnel Billy Barker Days Society have been carefully watching the provisions and restrictions surrounding activities while the world fights the virus.

She says they made the decision after learning that Doctor Bonnie Henry announced that social distancing will remain in place for some time to come.