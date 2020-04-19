The Prime Minister started his Sunday address by briefly touching on Sunday morning’s active shooter situation in Portapique, Nova Scotia.

Justin Trudeau said his heart goes out to all those affected and thanked police for their efforts in keeping the public safe.

The shooter has been apprehended by police but it’s not currently known how many victims were involved or the severity of their injuries.

Trudeau also wished a happy Orthodox Easter to all those celebrating.

He confirmed that the federal government approved the extension of Quebec’s request for Canadian Rangers to help Natashquan and Ekuanitshit First Nations near the Basse-Côte-Nord.

Trudeau recognized the exceptional struggles faced by those living with disabilities and related care takers.

He said if this crisis laid bare the gaps that exist for far too many Canadians, it has also given us an opportunity to address them.

Trudeau noted last week’s launch of the COVID-19 Disability Advisory Group by the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

The group is addressing key issues like equal access to health care and information as well as support on jobs and income.

He recognized groups like the Rick Hanson Foundation for bringing these issues forward.

Trudeau emphasized that in this time of crisis, some Canadian companies that will be essential in the country’s economic recovery may be exposed to foreign purchases in a vulnerable setting.

He reassured Canadians the federal government will be strengthening oversight on non-Canadian investments to protect these companies from any sort of predatory foreign investments.

Trudeau expressed some concern on the return of Parliament on Monday, singling out the Conservative Party for not reaching an agreement on the amount of sittings/type of setting.

He believes it is critical to continue having these democratic institutions at work in a safe manner respecting and maintaining Public Health guidelines.

He says it would be irresponsible for the House of Commons to resume Monday as scheduled.

He strongly opposed the 338 MP’s and associated staff gathering from across the country, asking for a more virtual inclined House sitting.

The Prime Minister held his familiar message to children marking this week is National Volunteer Week.

He says kids should join in thanking everyone around us helping seniors get groceries or doing a shift at a food bank.

