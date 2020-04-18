The Cariboo Regional District activated its Emergency Operations Centre late this (Friday) afternoon to respond to flooding issues in the region.

With some areas currently experiencing high stream flows and flooding, we asked Manager of Communications for the CRD Chris Keam if this is the earliest the center has ever been activated.

“We’re about on schedule, I was looking at it and there were notices going out in late April of last year so maybe we’re a week ahead”.

If you are experiencing flooding issues that affect your home or business, you can contact the Cariboo Regional District’s public information line between 8 am and 4:30 pm at 1-866-759-4977.

After hours you can call the CRD regular phone number 1-800-665-1636 and press 5 to reach their after-hours emergency line.

Residents can find information on flood preparedness, current freshet conditions and emergency updates on the Cariboo Regional District website and their Emergency Operations Facebook page.