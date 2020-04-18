Three men have now been charged in connection with a homicide in the Williams Lake area.

The North District Major Crimes Unit and Williams Lake RCMP, with the assistance of Merritt frontline members and the Kamloops Police Dog Service, arrested 30-year old Jordell Sellars on Thursday. (April 16th)

Sellars has been charged with one count of murder, one of attempted murder and one of kidnapping in connection with the death of Branton Regner.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 23rd.

Regner was reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnston Bridge back on August 9th of last year.

He was found deceased in the Fraser River on August 27th.

26-year old Jayson Gilbert and 23-year old Micheal Drynock have also been charged with the same offences in this case.