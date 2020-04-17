The province announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 in BC this afternoon.

That is up from just 14 yesterday and includes two more in Northern Health, bringing the total up to 33, and one more in Interior Health for a total of 150.

There are now 1,618 cases province-wide, although 966 have now recovered, a 59 percent recovery rate..

There were no new deaths reported today.

Thankfully that total remains at 78.

The outbreak at the Mission Correctional Centre remains a concern.

“There are now 63 cases of COVID-19 associated with the Mission Institution federal correctional centre, six of whom are in hospital. Fraser Health officials continue to work with Correction Services Canada,” explained Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a joint statement.

119 individuals are currently hospitalized, with 52 remaining in intensive care.

intensive care.