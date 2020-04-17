Several golf carts were damaged earlier this (Friday) morning in Williams Lake.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said, “At approximately 4 this (Friday) morning we were called out to a vehicle fire at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club, and when we arrived it turned out to be approximately five golf carts on fire in their compound”.

Warnock said there was no other damage done as the fire was contained to the compound were the golf carts were being kept.

The Williams Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene this (Friday) morning with 3 apparatus and 15 firefighters and were there for 35 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Warnock said they are working with RCMP.