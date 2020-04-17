Fire bans throughout the area are in effect. While larger fires and slash burning is now prohibited, most areas are still allowing campfires. This varies for municipal areas not covered by the Cariboo Regional District, however, including 100 Mile House, which is under a complete ban.

100 Mile House Fire chief Roger Hollander says “There’s been some confusion with the recent burn bans in place.” “Municipalities have their jurisdiction and their own rules and regulations as opposed to the CRD that surrounds those municipalities.”

Hollander says the ban is in place due to the possible vulnerability to smoke and particulates.

“With COVID-19 it’s proven that this is an irritant and can cause more cases. That’s not what we want to do.”

Hollander says current burning permits in the district have also been put on hold.

He hopes to be able to lift the ban for small fires before the possible full bans take place province-wide in the summer months.

108 Fire Chief Chris Haddad says a similar ban is in effect at the 108 Ranch, but campfires are still allowed.