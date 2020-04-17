SPECIAL REPORT: Exclusive Interview with BC Premier John Horgan
(Photo supplied BC Government Flickr)
Today, (Friday) Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Reopening the economy
- Easing the rules and restrictions due to COVID-19
- His recent virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau and the other premiers
- Federal Emergencies Act
- Allocating medical resources to smaller BC communities in the event of an outbreak
- Letting prisoners out early
- Loss of revenue from transit, casinos, and airports