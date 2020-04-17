Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on March 27 (supplied by Province of British Columbia/Flickr)

The province announced just 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. (April 17)

That brings the total in BC up to 1,575 cases.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry also announced however, three more Covid-19 deaths bringing that total up to 78.

There are also two new outbreaks in the past 24 hours…

“The Kootenay Street Village long-term care facility in the Interior health region and an acute care unit at the Ridge Meadows Hospital in the Fraser Health region. Four facilities, where outbreaks had previously been declared over, have new cases. In total, 26 long-term care and assisted-living facilities and one acute care unit have outbreaks.”

The number of people within the Interior Health Authority that have tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 149, with 57 active, and there are now 32 cases in the Northern Health region, and just seven of those are active.

Of the 1,575 cases in the province, 983 are now recovered.

120 individuals are in hospital with 56 in intensive care.