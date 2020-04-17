An above-average snowpack and warm spring weather are bringing high water levels to rivers and streams in the Cariboo.

Some high water levels are already impacting some communities in the region as Manager of Communications for the CRD Chris Keam explains.

“We’ve already got a bit of risk of flooding in the Nazko area and some minor issues in Wildwood so we’re just putting the word out there to property owners that before it’s an imminent crisis this is the time to get out, walk around the property, have a look around and try and identify any potential problems whether that’s clogged culverts or just high water levels”.

Keam added that unfilled bags and sand are available now to residents.

“At the Wildwood Fire Hall and the Miocene Fire Hall, we have bags and sand that are free for people. They will have to fill them themselves and as sorta things progress, if we see that other areas are going to need it as well then we will expand that availability wider”.

Additional steps residents can take to be prepared for season flooding is to sign up for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System on the CRD’S website.

Have an emergency plan prepared for your household and have an emergency kit prepared.