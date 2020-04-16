A change in handyDart’s Saturday service in Williams Lake will begin this weekend.

To continue offering the Lake City handy Dart customers with critical transportation solutions, BC Transit said that starting this Saturday service will begin at 8 in the morning and ending at 2 in the afternoon to allow customers to attend medical appointments.

This adjustment is being made along with the City of Williams Lake as part of their response to COVID-19.

BC Transit has begun installing vinyl panels to support physical distancing for transit operators and customer, that in addition to other supports that are already in place that include enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities, Communication to staff and customers about physical distancing procedures and continue not collecting fares.

BC Transit said they will continue to monitor available resources and provide services updates on a day-to-day basis.