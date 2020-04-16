Graduation ceremonies this Spring for students attending Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus won’t have the usual Pomp and Circumstance.

Bryan Daly is the Interm Associate Dean

“In compliance with the Provincial Health regulations, TRU has found itself in the situation where it had to cancel Convocation and Commencement ceremonies, both in Kamloops and Williams Lake, which normally takes place in the Spring. As it is important to recognize and celebrate the wonderful accomplishments of all of our graduates, this year we plan to do it in a slightly different way. Full details of that will be shared as decisions are made. As usual all of TRU’s COVID updates are found online, simply google TRU COVID update”.

Interm Campus Coordinate Reta Langlands says they’re still in the works of planning and are in constant communication with their Kamloops Advancement Team in planning what the 2020 Commencement and Convocation Ceremonies look like on the Williams Lake Campus.

And even though it hasn’t been a typical school year for both faculty and students, Daly is impressed at how well both are handling it.

“They’ve had to adjust to online learning,” Daly said, “not a format of learning that they’ve chosen. Where complaints start to occur that’s where my office starts to get busy and we have heard none. The students have accepted it, have risen to the challenge, as have the faculty, and are doing the very best they can under the circumstances. We’re really proud of how everyone here has handled it and how smoothly it has gone and that is truly astonishing”.