There have been several more break-ins around 100 Mile House in the past week.

RCMP say 100 Mile Feed and Ranch on Exeter station road had several items stolen from a shed around April 8th. The male suspect was caught on video surveillance. Several cabins and seasonal residences have been broken into in the Canim Lake, Horse Lake and Bridge Lake areas.

A vehicle was reported stolen on April 14 from the 800 block of Exeter station road. RCMP say there is video of the theft. The white 1993 dodge pickup was found in the 90 Mile area the same date, with its engine, doors, and transmission removed. Police say another vehicle was involved in the theft, a dark coloured dodge with a light bar and a modified front bumper.

RCMP say the random patrols being conducted by detachment and traffic services officers have cut down on the number of break-ins, but they remind cabin owners to not leave valuables and firearms at seasonal residences.

They also remind the public if you see unusual activity on your security system, please advise RCMP immediately of that activity. RCMP have found citizens have been posting photos or video of suspects on various social media pages and not contacting the RCMP immediately, although this has improved over the last week, and they thank the public for their continued support.

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers.