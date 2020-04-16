As COVID-19 echoes through Canada’s healthcare system, the desire to help in any way pushed Windsor local Ashley Oriet to kick start “The RVs for Canada’s Frontline” Facebook group.

In a phone interview with Vista News Reporter Mo Fahim, Ashley explained how the group functions, “You can go on the Facebook page if you have a camper you post your location, the size of the camper, how many it sleeps, and if it is available to be dropped off. If you are looking for a camper, you post where you are located and approximately the size of the driveway so that we can accommodate the size of the camper.”

The volunteer service aims to connect frontline healthcare workers across Ontario, Alberta, and B.C. that are risking their lives to keep the rest of us safe and healthy, with an isolation unit, to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to their loved ones.