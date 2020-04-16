School District 27 will be welcoming two new staff members this August.

With the retirements of Assistant superintendent Harj Manhas, Directors of Instruction Jerome Beauchamp and Silvia Seibert-Dubray at the end of the school year, Chris Van Der Mark, Superintendent of Schools, said he’s very fortunate to have found two qualified replacements.

“When you’ve had long-serving people like that, who have that experience and that knowledge behind them you don’t often get a chance to replace with people who also have the experience, you often have to start and build in the experience, so we’re thrilled that we were able to get the people who have already kinda walked that line”.

Sean Cameron will be the Director of Instruction, learning, and Innovation, who is an experienced school district leader and has worked with the Ministry of Education in two roles: District Liaison for Analytics and Integrated Services and District Liaison for the Knowledge Mobilization Project.

Cheryl Lenardon will become Assistant Superintendent of Schools and was from 1995-to 2001 a classroom teacher in the Peace River School District.

For the last ten years, Lenardon has served as the Assistant Superintendent for School District Number 6 Rocky Mountain.

Van Der Mark who is relatively new to his position had some pretty high praise for the retirees Manhas, Beauchamp and Silvia Seibert-Dubray.

“I was fortunate that they were willing and able to stay around for another year and help with our transition and so a few weeks ago we started doing the search to try to find experienced, seasoned and proven replacements for some very significant leadership positions”.

Cameron and Lenardon both come from School District Number 6 Rocky Mountain and will start their new positions this August.