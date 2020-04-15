BC’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 44 new test positive cases have been identified bringing the total number of those having tested positive to 1561 as of today.

Three additional deaths have also occurred within the past 24 hours due to COVID-19 bringing the total to 75.

In her daily update, Dr. Henry focused on the concerns people have of being fearful of going into hospitals or seeking medical care for the issues that they have that are not related to COVID-19.

“One of the other things that have come to my attention in the last little while is that there have been concerns, and I’ve mentioned this before”, Henry said, “That people are fearful of going into hospital or seeking medical care for the issues that they have that are not related to COVID-19 and part of that is the concerns that we have been putting in all of this preparation around being able to care for people who do have this disease”.

Henry added “It is safe to go to the hospital, and I want to reassure people that if you have diagnostic tests that have been booked that you have been waiting for it is safe to go for those. It is safe to call 9-1-1 if you need that urgent medical care, do not hesitate to call for help if you need it”.

Of the Province’s 1561 test positive cases for COVID-19 146 are in the Interior Health Region and 30 in Northern Health.

955 people have fully recovered.