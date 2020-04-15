(files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The BC Government has extended the provincial state of emergency for another two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This move allows Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth to continue using extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act.

“Through this challenging time, British Columbians are leading the way in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Premier John Horgan.

“We are starting to see the results of our sacrifice, dedication and hard work, and we must continue to be steadfast in our commitment to keep our communities safe – for ourselves, our loved ones and our workers on the front lines.”

The amount of cases reported in BC has reached 1,517 as of yesterday (Tuesday) while the death toll has reached 72.

“British Columbians should be proud of the way we have responded to this crisis. But the work is not over,” Farnworth said.

“We must hold our ground and take all the steps needed to make sure our communities remain safe and our essential service workers are supported in our ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The declaration will expire at the end of the day on April 28, and was previously extended March 31 after originally being implemented March 18.

The Province has created 1 888 COVID-19 to connect British Columbians needing non-medical information about COVID-19.