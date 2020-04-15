(files by Justin Madu)

Liquor retailers, including private stores, throughout B.C. will be temporarily allowed to operate between 7 A.M. and 11 P.M. daily, should they choose to do so.

Time-limited measures will likely provide seniors and immuno-compromised populations the opportunity to purchase liquor during early shopping hours similar to those implemented by other retailers such as grocery stores.

The Provincial Government hopes extended hours will help liquor stores maintain the guidelines set by the Provincial Health Officer, including physical distancing.

Similarly, delivery services will be able to purchase liquor products on behalf of a customer from a liquor store, or any licensee authorized to sell in unopened containers, provided the delivery occurs within the 7 A.M. to 11 P.M. period.

The new policies are effective immediately and will remain in place until July 15, 2020.