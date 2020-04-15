Work is continuing on the Big Bar landslide site.

The slide occurred in late June of last year, on the Fraser River 50 kilometers southwest of 70 Mile House, blocking the canyon to spawning salmon.

According to a Department of Fisheries and Oceans update, construction began last week on a concrete fish ladder that will guide salmon to a holding pool, where they will enter a fish pump system. 500 concrete blocks will be used to construct the fish ladders.

Blasting in the canyon area is nearly complete and crews are continuing to prepare the site for installation of the pumps as well.

No date has been released for the completion of the project.