Williams Lake RCMP uniform section executed a search warrant on April 15th at a suspected drug trafficking residence situated in the 1400 block of Broadway South in Williams Lake.

Police said five individuals were arrested with quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl being seized.

Individuals are well known to police and the investigation is currently ongoing with it being in its infancy and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any crime is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Inspector Jeff Pelley said “Targeting violence, drug trafficking, and property crime offenses all remain top priorities for the Williams Lake RCMP as there have been substantial increases in recent property crime. Additional officers have been deployed for pro-active investigations, strategic offender management, and systematic patrols of our communities over the past week”.