Open burning restrictions will continue until at least June 15th in all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across the province, an area that includes Quesnel.

That announcement comes from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with provincial public health partners.

The restrictions do not include campfires.

The reasoning behind this decision is all tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing the measures to help reduce excess air pollution, as there is strong evidence that it can increase susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing the immune system.

It says it can not only lead to more COVID-19 infections overall, but also lead to more severe cases.